Last month’s performance of 78.80% for Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) is certainly impressive

On January 20, 2023, Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) opened at $0.3021, higher 25.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4496 and dropped to $0.29 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. Price fluctuations for LHDX have ranged from $0.11 to $5.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -84.50% at the time writing. With a float of $36.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.22 million.

In an organization with 221 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.46, operating margin of -68.45, and the pretax margin is -69.65.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lucira Health Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 57.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 682. In this transaction Chief Operations Officer of this company sold 4,263 shares at a rate of $0.16, taking the stock ownership to the 144,925 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Interim CFO sold 1,583 for $0.36, making the entire transaction worth $570. This insider now owns 107,293 shares in total.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.34) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -69.67 while generating a return on equity of -52.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -84.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.84 million. That was inferior than the volume of 22.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Lucira Health Inc.’s (LHDX) raw stochastic average was set at 12.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 761.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 334.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3537, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6700. However, in the short run, Lucira Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4224. Second resistance stands at $0.5158. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5820. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2628, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1966. The third support level lies at $0.1032 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) Key Stats

There are currently 40,106K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 93,060 K according to its annual income of -64,830 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 34,390 K and its income totaled -126,860 K.