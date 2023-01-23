Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) to new highs

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) on January 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $54.99, soaring 3.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.97 and dropped to $54.86 before settling in for the closing price of $54.91. Within the past 52 weeks, DINO’s price has moved between $29.14 and $66.19.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 11.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 191.00%. With a float of $154.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.39 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4208 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.26, operating margin of +4.36, and the pretax margin is +4.28.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of HF Sinclair Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 67.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 23, was worth 211,675. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,180 shares at a rate of $50.64, taking the stock ownership to the 57,101 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 5,000,000 for $48.20, making the entire transaction worth $241,000,000. This insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in total.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $4.56) by $1.03. This company achieved a net margin of +2.99 while generating a return on equity of 10.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 191.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 58.80% during the next five years compared to 33.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Trading Performance Indicators

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.78, a number that is poised to hit 3.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

Looking closely at HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO), its last 5-days average volume was 2.19 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.99.

During the past 100 days, HF Sinclair Corporation’s (DINO) raw stochastic average was set at 50.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.82. However, in the short run, HF Sinclair Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $57.65. Second resistance stands at $58.36. The third major resistance level sits at $59.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $53.43.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.02 billion based on 200,731K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 18,389 M and income totals 558,320 K. The company made 10,599 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 954,410 K in sales during its previous quarter.