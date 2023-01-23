Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) to new highs

January 20, 2023, Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) trading session started at the price of $12.35, that was 13.00% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.90 and dropped to $12.08 before settling in for the closing price of $12.15. A 52-week range for SI has been $10.81 – $162.65.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 25.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 114.50%. With a float of $25.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.66 million.

The firm has a total of 279 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Silvergate Capital Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Silvergate Capital Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21, was worth 1,508,324. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 16,314 shares at a rate of $92.46, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 22, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 750 for $135.00, making the entire transaction worth $101,250. This insider now owns 10,097 shares in total.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.38) by -$0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -84.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.80% during the next five years compared to 50.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -29.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Silvergate Capital Corporation, SI], we can find that recorded value of 12.06 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 12.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.40.

During the past 100 days, Silvergate Capital Corporation’s (SI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 273.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 144.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.06. The third major resistance level sits at $16.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.75.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Key Stats

There are 31,659K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 384.71 million. As of now, sales total 175,650 K while income totals 78,530 K. Its latest quarter income was 99,220 K while its last quarter net income were 43,330 K.