MMC (Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.) climbed 2.08 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

January 20, 2023, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) trading session started at the price of $169.93, that was 2.08% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $173.235 and dropped to $168.67 before settling in for the closing price of $169.60. A 52-week range for MMC has been $142.80 – $183.14.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 55.60%. With a float of $495.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $498.00 million.

The firm has a total of 83000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is 0.12%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 206,974. In this transaction SVP, Chief Information Officer of this company sold 1,171 shares at a rate of $176.75, taking the stock ownership to the 8,118 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s President & CEO, Guy Carpenter sold 8,694 for $172.34, making the entire transaction worth $1,498,315. This insider now owns 20,595 shares in total.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.14) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +15.87 while generating a return on equity of 31.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.08% during the next five years compared to 12.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.67, a number that is poised to hit 1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., MMC], we can find that recorded value of 1.52 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.32.

During the past 100 days, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s (MMC) raw stochastic average was set at 87.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $168.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $161.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $174.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $176.24. The third major resistance level sits at $179.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $170.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $167.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $165.55.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) Key Stats

There are 496,009K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 84.12 billion. As of now, sales total 19,820 M while income totals 3,143 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,770 M while its last quarter net income were 546,000 K.