Niu Technologies (NIU) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 3.85% last month.

January 20, 2023, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) trading session started at the price of $4.84, that was 9.38% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.26 and dropped to $4.70 before settling in for the closing price of $4.69. A 52-week range for NIU has been $2.57 – $16.15.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 59.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.00%. With a float of $68.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.98 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 702 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.90, operating margin of +5.50, and the pretax margin is +7.37.

Niu Technologies (NIU) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.19) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +6.10 while generating a return on equity of 19.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.98% during the next five years compared to 23.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Niu Technologies (NIU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06 and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Niu Technologies (NIU)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) saw its 5-day average volume 1.31 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Niu Technologies’s (NIU) raw stochastic average was set at 69.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 98.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.36 in the near term. At $5.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.47. The third support level lies at $4.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Key Stats

There are 76,840K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 360.38 million. As of now, sales total 581,320 K while income totals 35,440 K. Its latest quarter income was 162,120 K while its last quarter net income were 410 K.