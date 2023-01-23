No matter how cynical the overall market is E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) performance over the last week is recorded 4.52%

January 20, 2023, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) trading session started at the price of $6.18, that was 2.46% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.32 and dropped to $6.00 before settling in for the closing price of $6.10. A 52-week range for ETWO has been $4.89 – $9.84.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -240.20%. With a float of $238.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $302.28 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3682 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.71, operating margin of -12.61, and the pretax margin is -51.69.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 05, was worth 75,241. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 13,000 shares at a rate of $5.79, taking the stock ownership to the 256,478 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 30, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 40,000 for $5.86, making the entire transaction worth $234,268. This insider now owns 567,713 shares in total.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 8/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.06) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -38.95 while generating a return on equity of -6.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -240.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 99.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.32 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s (ETWO) raw stochastic average was set at 58.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.38 in the near term. At $6.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.87. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.74.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Key Stats

There are 302,276K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.84 billion. As of now, sales total 425,560 K while income totals -165,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 164,890 K while its last quarter net income were 4,810 K.