No matter how cynical the overall market is Formula One Group (FWONK) performance over the last week is recorded 5.57%

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) kicked off on January 20, 2023, at the price of $68.31, up 6.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.99 and dropped to $68.31 before settling in for the closing price of $66.11. Over the past 52 weeks, FWONK has traded in a range of $50.00-$71.17.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 198.80%. With a float of $198.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $207.40 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.70, operating margin of +1.87, and the pretax margin is -7.35.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 11, was worth 47,950. In this transaction CAO/PFO of this company sold 1,370 shares at a rate of $35.00, taking the stock ownership to the 14,871 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 06, when Company’s CAO/PFO sold 1,371 for $34.00, making the entire transaction worth $46,614. This insider now owns 14,871 shares in total.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of -8.90 while generating a return on equity of -2.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 198.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Formula One Group’s (FWONK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Formula One Group (FWONK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.2 million. That was better than the volume of 0.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.98.

During the past 100 days, Formula One Group’s (FWONK) raw stochastic average was set at 95.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.25. However, in the short run, Formula One Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $71.28. Second resistance stands at $72.48. The third major resistance level sits at $73.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $65.92.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 31.09 billion has total of 233,822K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,400 M in contrast with the sum of 398,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,247 M and last quarter income was 391,000 K.