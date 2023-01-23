No matter how cynical the overall market is, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) performance over the last week is recorded -7.46%

On January 20, 2023, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) opened at $0.6347, higher 1.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.65 and dropped to $0.5953 before settling in for the closing price of $0.63. Price fluctuations for HYMC have ranged from $0.28 to $3.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 62.40% at the time writing. With a float of $155.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 95 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -47.87, operating margin of -73.35, and the pretax margin is -81.36.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 28.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 20, was worth 210,895. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 335,393 shares at a rate of $0.63, taking the stock ownership to the 17,037,558 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 19, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 308,013 for $0.63, making the entire transaction worth $193,155. This insider now owns 17,372,951 shares in total.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -79.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

Looking closely at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.7 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) raw stochastic average was set at 29.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6363, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9634. However, in the short run, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6573. Second resistance stands at $0.6810. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7120. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6026, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5716. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5479.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Key Stats

There are currently 199,771K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 125.02 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 110,730 K according to its annual income of -88,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,760 K and its income totaled -15,850 K.