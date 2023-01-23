Now that Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s volume has hit 0.74 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) on January 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.6299, soaring 6.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.671 and dropped to $0.6101 before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. Within the past 52 weeks, JUPW’s price has moved between $0.55 and $1.64.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -97.10%. With a float of $15.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.08, operating margin of -583.09, and the pretax margin is -976.97.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Jupiter Wellness Inc. is 23.30%, while institutional ownership is 14.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 25, was worth 57,654. In this transaction Director of this company bought 64,060 shares at a rate of $0.90, taking the stock ownership to the 122,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 25, when Company’s Director bought 64,060 for $0.90, making the entire transaction worth $57,654. This insider now owns 122,000 shares in total.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -976.97 while generating a return on equity of -267.67.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -97.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) Trading Performance Indicators

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.01

Technical Analysis of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW)

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) saw its 5-day average volume 1.17 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s (JUPW) raw stochastic average was set at 9.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 223.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 135.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9987, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8696. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6824 in the near term. At $0.7072, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6215, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5854. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5606.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.50 million based on 22,245K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,880 K and income totals -28,100 K. The company made 1,570 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,330 K in sales during its previous quarter.