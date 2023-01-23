NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 2.12% last month.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) on January 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $30.98, soaring 3.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.285 and dropped to $30.67 before settling in for the closing price of $31.03. Within the past 52 weeks, NRG’s price has moved between $30.64 and $47.82.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 24.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 330.60%. With a float of $228.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6635 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.22, operating margin of +2.82, and the pretax margin is +10.63.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Independent Power Producers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 109,795. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,500 shares at a rate of $31.37, taking the stock ownership to the 89,320 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Director bought 2,500 for $31.32, making the entire transaction worth $78,300. This insider now owns 17,724 shares in total.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.65) by $1.51. This company achieved a net margin of +8.13 while generating a return on equity of 82.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 330.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to 41.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) Trading Performance Indicators

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.88, a number that is poised to hit -2.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) saw its 5-day average volume 3.08 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, NRG Energy Inc.’s (NRG) raw stochastic average was set at 10.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.77 in the near term. At $33.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.11. The third support level lies at $29.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.15 billion based on 230,384K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 26,989 M and income totals 2,187 M. The company made 8,510 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 67,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.