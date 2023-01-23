Recent developments with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.93 cents.

A new trading day began on January 20, 2023, with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) stock priced at $5.53. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.805 and dropped to $5.45 before settling in for the closing price of $5.52. AMC’s price has ranged from $3.77 to $21.09 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -4.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 93.20%. With a float of $515.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $516.82 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3046 employees.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is 0.19%, while institutional ownership is 26.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 11, was worth 377,748. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 80,750 shares at a rate of $4.68, taking the stock ownership to the 4,420 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s SVP & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER sold 12,000 for $25.00, making the entire transaction worth $300,000. This insider now owns 1,250 shares in total.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.24 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) saw its 5-day average volume 41.33 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 30.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (AMC) raw stochastic average was set at 25.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.73 in the near term. At $5.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.24. The third support level lies at $5.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.85 billion, the company has a total of 516,821K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,528 M while annual income is -1,269 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 968,400 K while its latest quarter income was -226,900 K.