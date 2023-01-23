RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) volume exceeds 1.75 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) kicked off on January 20, 2023, at the price of $11.34, up 2.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.52 and dropped to $11.15 before settling in for the closing price of $11.23. Over the past 52 weeks, RLJ has traded in a range of $9.84-$15.45.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -7.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 22.90%. With a float of $158.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.37 million.

In an organization with 76 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -0.32, operating margin of -6.37, and the pretax margin is -39.44.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The insider ownership of RLJ Lodging Trust is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 52,350. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $10.47, taking the stock ownership to the 79,635 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 18, when Company’s Director sold 40,000 for $14.40, making the entire transaction worth $576,000. This insider now owns 62,674 shares in total.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -38.85 while generating a return on equity of -12.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at RLJ Lodging Trust’s (RLJ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.9 million. That was better than the volume of 1.62 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, RLJ Lodging Trust’s (RLJ) raw stochastic average was set at 55.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.02. However, in the short run, RLJ Lodging Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.62. Second resistance stands at $11.75. The third major resistance level sits at $11.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.88.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.82 billion has total of 162,054K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 785,660 K in contrast with the sum of -305,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 318,070 K and last quarter income was 17,590 K.