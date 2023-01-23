SGHC (Super Group (SGHC) Limited) dropped -7.19 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) kicked off on January 20, 2023, at the price of $3.22, down -7.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.22 and dropped to $2.96 before settling in for the closing price of $3.20. Over the past 52 weeks, SGHC has traded in a range of $2.57-$11.09.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 34.80%. With a float of $50.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $490.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gambling Industry. The insider ownership of Super Group (SGHC) Limited is 67.63%, while institutional ownership is 3.00%.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Super Group (SGHC) Limited’s (SGHC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.25 million, its volume of 0.37 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Super Group (SGHC) Limited’s (SGHC) raw stochastic average was set at 21.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.14 in the near term. At $3.31, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.62.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.59 billion has total of 483,715K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,562 M in contrast with the sum of 279,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 310,040 K and last quarter income was 34,880 K.