Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 8,696 M

On January 20, 2023, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) opened at $5.78, higher 0.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.86 and dropped to $5.77 before settling in for the closing price of $5.79. Price fluctuations for SIRI have ranged from $5.69 to $6.85 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 11.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 916.90% at the time writing. With a float of $658.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.90 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5590 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.09, operating margin of +23.40, and the pretax margin is +17.55.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 10.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 288,568. In this transaction Director of this company sold 44,670 shares at a rate of $6.46, taking the stock ownership to the 93,969 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Senior VP & Controller sold 33,639 for $6.38, making the entire transaction worth $214,785. This insider now owns 351,369 shares in total.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +15.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 916.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.54% during the next five years compared to 16.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 131.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) saw its 5-day average volume 11.84 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 11.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s (SIRI) raw stochastic average was set at 11.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.88 in the near term. At $5.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.70.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Key Stats

There are currently 3,889,537K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 22.52 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,696 M according to its annual income of 1,314 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,280 M and its income totaled 247,000 K.