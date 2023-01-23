SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) average volume reaches $43.36M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) kicked off on January 20, 2023, at the price of $5.485, up 4.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.75 and dropped to $5.4312 before settling in for the closing price of $5.41. Over the past 52 weeks, SOFI has traded in a range of $4.24-$16.47.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -149.50%. With a float of $870.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $916.76 million.

The firm has a total of 2500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.65, operating margin of -34.79, and the pretax margin is -44.24.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of SoFi Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 34.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 1,378,020. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 300,000 shares at a rate of $4.59, taking the stock ownership to the 5,658,612 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 225,000 for $4.59, making the entire transaction worth $1,033,223. This insider now owns 5,358,612 shares in total.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -44.49 while generating a return on equity of -12.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -149.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SoFi Technologies Inc., SOFI], we can find that recorded value of 34.36 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 38.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) raw stochastic average was set at 59.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.94. The third major resistance level sits at $6.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.17.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.02 billion has total of 927,938K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,088 M in contrast with the sum of -483,940 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 464,170 K and last quarter income was -74,210 K.