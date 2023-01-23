Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 8,414 M

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) kicked off on January 20, 2023, at the price of $104.40, up 0.75% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $105.20 and dropped to $103.885 before settling in for the closing price of $104.26. Over the past 52 weeks, SBUX has traded in a range of $68.39-$107.60.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 7.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -20.00%. With a float of $1.15 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.15 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 402000 employees.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Starbucks Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 09, was worth 421,740. In this transaction evp, cfo of this company sold 3,960 shares at a rate of $106.50, taking the stock ownership to the 57,962 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Director sold 7,000 for $103.29, making the entire transaction worth $723,002. This insider now owns 13,661 shares in total.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.75) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.04% during the next five years compared to 7.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Starbucks Corporation’s (SBUX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 408.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) saw its 5-day average volume 6.08 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.99.

During the past 100 days, Starbucks Corporation’s (SBUX) raw stochastic average was set at 90.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $100.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $105.53 in the near term. At $106.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $106.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $104.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $103.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $102.90.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 119.67 billion has total of 1,147,800K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 32,250 M in contrast with the sum of 3,282 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,414 M and last quarter income was 878,300 K.