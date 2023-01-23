Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) last year’s performance of 0.16% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On January 20, 2023, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) opened at $18.03, higher 2.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.36 and dropped to $17.80 before settling in for the closing price of $17.87. Price fluctuations for SKT have ranged from $13.26 to $19.91 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -1.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 120.40% at the time writing. With a float of $101.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 310 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.74, operating margin of +26.44, and the pretax margin is +3.11.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 77.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 975,000. In this transaction Executive Chair of the Board of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $19.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,349,686 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s Executive Chair of the Board sold 50,000 for $19.00, making the entire transaction worth $950,000. This insider now owns 1,399,686 shares in total.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.15) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.82 while generating a return on equity of 2.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.70% during the next five years compared to -47.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

Looking closely at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.82 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s (SKT) raw stochastic average was set at 76.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.77. However, in the short run, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.53. Second resistance stands at $18.72. The third major resistance level sits at $19.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.41.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) Key Stats

There are currently 104,347K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.86 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 426,530 K according to its annual income of 9,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 111,450 K and its income totaled 23,280 K.