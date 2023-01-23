Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 23.28%

On January 20, 2023, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) opened at $2.835, higher 12.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.90 and dropped to $2.65 before settling in for the closing price of $2.55. Price fluctuations for TNYA have ranged from $1.64 to $16.17 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -320.00% at the time writing. With a float of $60.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.99 million.

In an organization with 140 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 55.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 18, was worth 341,432. In this transaction Director of this company bought 135,688 shares at a rate of $2.52, taking the stock ownership to the 9,800,535 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 18, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 135,688 for $2.52, making the entire transaction worth $341,432. This insider now owns 9,800,535 shares in total.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.76) by $0.07. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -320.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.36 million. That was better than the volume of 0.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s (TNYA) raw stochastic average was set at 36.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.79. However, in the short run, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.96. Second resistance stands at $3.05. The third major resistance level sits at $3.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.55. The third support level lies at $2.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) Key Stats

There are currently 41,375K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 163.19 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -72,720 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -30,696 K.