The Southern Company (SO) is expecting 3.76% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On January 20, 2023, The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) opened at $66.33, higher 1.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.16 and dropped to $65.13 before settling in for the closing price of $66.45. Price fluctuations for SO have ranged from $60.71 to $80.57 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 3.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -23.50% at the time writing. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 27300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.24, operating margin of +22.69, and the pretax margin is +11.09.

The Southern Company (SO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Southern Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 63.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 10, was worth 1,032,039. In this transaction Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear of this company sold 14,546 shares at a rate of $70.95, taking the stock ownership to the 120,786 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s EVP & CCCS Officer sold 1,027 for $72.03, making the entire transaction worth $73,975. This insider now owns 22,059 shares in total.

The Southern Company (SO) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.33) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +10.37 while generating a return on equity of 8.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.48% during the next five years compared to -2.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Southern Company (SO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Southern Company (SO)

Looking closely at The Southern Company (NYSE: SO), its last 5-days average volume was 3.73 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, The Southern Company’s (SO) raw stochastic average was set at 32.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.89. However, in the short run, The Southern Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $67.81. Second resistance stands at $68.50. The third major resistance level sits at $69.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.75.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Key Stats

There are currently 1,088,673K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 72.34 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 23,113 M according to its annual income of 2,408 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,378 M and its income totaled 1,475 M.