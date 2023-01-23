UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) volume exceeds 1.59 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

January 20, 2023, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) trading session started at the price of $3.93, that was 4.16% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.03 and dropped to $3.89 before settling in for the closing price of $3.85. A 52-week range for TIGR has been $2.68 – $7.07.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 117.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -15.30%. With a float of $119.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.26 million.

The firm has a total of 1134 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.77, operating margin of +6.68, and the pretax margin is +7.20.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward UP Fintech Holding Limited stocks. The insider ownership of UP Fintech Holding Limited is 22.42%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.27) by -$0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +5.55 while generating a return on equity of 4.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06 and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [UP Fintech Holding Limited, TIGR], we can find that recorded value of 1.08 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s (TIGR) raw stochastic average was set at 33.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 159.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.12. The third major resistance level sits at $4.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.78.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Key Stats

There are 153,967K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 592.80 million. As of now, sales total 264,490 K while income totals 14,690 K. Its latest quarter income was 55,410 K while its last quarter net income were 3,340 K.