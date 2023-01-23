V.F. Corporation (VFC) soared 3.24 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On January 20, 2023, V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) opened at $28.41, higher 3.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.375 and dropped to $28.34 before settling in for the closing price of $28.42. Price fluctuations for VFC have ranged from $25.05 to $70.08 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 7.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 242.40% at the time writing. With a float of $387.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $387.69 million.

In an organization with 35000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.86, operating margin of +14.38, and the pretax margin is +12.83.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of V.F. Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 284,950. In this transaction Interim President and CEO of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $28.50, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Director bought 9,000 for $28.32, making the entire transaction worth $254,873. This insider now owns 29,959 shares in total.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.73) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +10.25 while generating a return on equity of 36.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 242.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.75% during the next five years compared to 11.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for V.F. Corporation (VFC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of V.F. Corporation (VFC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.36 million. That was better than the volume of 5.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, V.F. Corporation’s (VFC) raw stochastic average was set at 21.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.98. However, in the short run, V.F. Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.70. Second resistance stands at $30.05. The third major resistance level sits at $30.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.63.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Key Stats

There are currently 388,566K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,842 M according to its annual income of 1,387 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,081 M and its income totaled -118,430 K.