$1.01M in average volume shows that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on January 20, 2023, with Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) stock priced at $17.68, up 0.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.82 and dropped to $17.49 before settling in for the closing price of $17.66. TWO’s price has ranged from $12.12 to $23.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -8.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 106.90%. With a float of $85.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.25 million.

The firm has a total of 105 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Two Harbors Investment Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 65.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 85,452. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 17,139 shares at a rate of $4.99, taking the stock ownership to the 329,865 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 15,114 for $4.97, making the entire transaction worth $75,068. This insider now owns 221,223 shares in total.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of 6.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.33% during the next five years compared to -25.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Two Harbors Investment Corp., TWO], we can find that recorded value of 0.77 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s (TWO) raw stochastic average was set at 70.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.03. The third major resistance level sits at $18.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.24.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.53 billion, the company has a total of 86,375K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 168,600 K while annual income is 187,230 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 94,390 K while its latest quarter income was 277,610 K.