10.27% volatility in Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) last month: This is a red flag warning

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) on January 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.33, soaring 14.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.56 and dropped to $1.31 before settling in for the closing price of $1.27. Within the past 52 weeks, DPRO’s price has moved between $0.50 and $3.84.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -12.20%. With a float of $33.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.33 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 41 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.06, operating margin of -285.94, and the pretax margin is -229.70.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Draganfly Inc. is 2.04%, while institutional ownership is 2.80%.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -229.70 while generating a return on equity of -83.58.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01

Technical Analysis of Draganfly Inc. (DPRO)

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.98 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Draganfly Inc.’s (DPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 90.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 143.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 107.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8942, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9542. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5767 in the near term. At $1.6933, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1933. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0767.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 58.28 million based on 135,167K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,630 K and income totals -12,930 K. The company made 1,440 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,090 K in sales during its previous quarter.

