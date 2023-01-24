10.42% volatility in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) last month: This is a red flag warning

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) kicked off on January 23, 2023, at the price of $0.8066, down -3.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8199 and dropped to $0.75 before settling in for the closing price of $0.81. Over the past 52 weeks, ATOS has traded in a range of $0.50-$1.62.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 91.10%. With a float of $126.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.62 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4 workers is very important to gauge.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 91.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s (ATOS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 43.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS)

The latest stats from [Atossa Therapeutics Inc., ATOS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.17 million was superior to 0.86 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s (ATOS) raw stochastic average was set at 50.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7096, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9111. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8179. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8539. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8878. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7480, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7141. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6781.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 99.02 million has total of 126,624K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -20,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -8,011 K.