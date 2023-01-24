16.29% volatility in Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) last month: This is a red flag warning

On January 23, 2023, Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) opened at $0.2195, lower -2.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.225 and dropped to $0.21 before settling in for the closing price of $0.22. Price fluctuations for CZOO have ranged from $0.13 to $4.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -474.30% at the time writing. With a float of $519.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $759.45 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3822 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.02, operating margin of -48.53, and the pretax margin is -82.24.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cazoo Group Ltd is 31.84%, while institutional ownership is 39.40%.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -81.39 while generating a return on equity of -94.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -474.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.12 and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.95 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Cazoo Group Ltd’s (CZOO) raw stochastic average was set at 12.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 146.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 140.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2422, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7889. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2210 in the near term. At $0.2305, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2360. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2060, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2005. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1910.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) Key Stats

There are currently 760,872K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 157.94 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 918,310 K according to its annual income of -747,380 K.