19.82% volatility in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) last month: This is a red flag warning

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) on January 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.805, plunging -8.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.44 and dropped to $4.43 before settling in for the closing price of $5.33. Within the past 52 weeks, COSM’s price has moved between $1.69 and $98.00.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 52.80% annually for the last half of the decade. With a float of $5.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.76 million.

In an organization with 95 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -8.06, and the pretax margin is -13.95.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cosmos Holdings Inc. is 26.00%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 3,000,005. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 260,870 shares at a rate of $11.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,130,774 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 801,261 for $0.62, making the entire transaction worth $497,984. This insider now owns 20,135,429 shares in total.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -46.26

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 17.87 million. That was better than the volume of 7.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.74.

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 14.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 264.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 383.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.05. However, in the short run, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.41. Second resistance stands at $5.93. The third major resistance level sits at $6.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.39.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 22.00 million based on 3,352K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 56,240 K and income totals -7,960 K. The company made 12,020 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,970 K in sales during its previous quarter.