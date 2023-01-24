2.03% volatility in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on January 23, 2023, with Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) stock priced at $78.00, down -4.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.44 and dropped to $74.955 before settling in for the closing price of $78.52. BOH’s price has ranged from $70.15 to $89.44 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 2.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 62.10%. With a float of $39.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.57 million.

In an organization with 2056 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Bank of Hawaii Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 77.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 436,150. In this transaction Chairman, CEO and President of this company sold 5,500 shares at a rate of $79.30, taking the stock ownership to the 233,681 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Chairman, CEO and President sold 5,500 for $81.67, making the entire transaction worth $449,185. This insider now owns 239,181 shares in total.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.28 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +36.92 while generating a return on equity of 16.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 8.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.53, a number that is poised to hit 1.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.2 million. That was better than the volume of 0.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.85.

During the past 100 days, Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s (BOH) raw stochastic average was set at 38.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.73. However, in the short run, Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $78.03. Second resistance stands at $80.98. The third major resistance level sits at $82.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $69.06.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.94 billion, the company has a total of 40,013K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 698,070 K while annual income is 253,370 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 185,580 K while its latest quarter income was 52,800 K.