$2.26M in average volume shows that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is heading in the right direction

January 23, 2023, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) trading session started at the price of $107.13, that was 3.82% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $110.94 and dropped to $106.77 before settling in for the closing price of $106.59. A 52-week range for TTWO has been $90.00 – $178.50.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 14.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -29.60%. With a float of $164.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $166.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7799 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.16, operating margin of +15.55, and the pretax margin is +13.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 15,234. In this transaction Director of this company sold 149 shares at a rate of $102.24, taking the stock ownership to the 62,337 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s Director sold 167 for $125.24, making the entire transaction worth $20,915. This insider now owns 62,042 shares in total.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.85) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +11.93 while generating a return on equity of 11.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.81% during the next five years compared to 38.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.62 million, its volume of 1.46 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.10.

During the past 100 days, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s (TTWO) raw stochastic average was set at 50.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $102.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $118.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $112.15 in the near term. At $113.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $116.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $107.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $105.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $103.81.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Key Stats

There are 167,819K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.82 billion. As of now, sales total 3,505 M while income totals 418,020 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,394 M while its last quarter net income were -257,000 K.