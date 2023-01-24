-49.66% percent quarterly performance for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is not indicative of the underlying story

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) on January 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.44, soaring 3.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.58 and dropped to $1.41 before settling in for the closing price of $1.42. Within the past 52 weeks, SOUN’s price has moved between $0.93 and $18.14.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -2.50%. With a float of $119.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.01 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 392 employees.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SoundHound AI Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 3,385. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 3,385 shares at a rate of $1.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,074,116 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 661,192 for $1.25, making the entire transaction worth $826,490. This insider now owns 415,000 shares in total.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.37) by $0.18. This company achieved a return on equity of -1.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

Looking closely at SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.14 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, SoundHound AI Inc.’s (SOUN) raw stochastic average was set at 17.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 165.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 149.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, SoundHound AI Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5633. Second resistance stands at $1.6567. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3933, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3167. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2233.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 256.12 million based on 197,915K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 21,197 K and income totals -980 K. The company made 11,190 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -28,920 K in sales during its previous quarter.