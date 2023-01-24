$768.14K in average volume shows that TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) is heading in the right direction

January 20, 2023, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) trading session started at the price of $4.83, that was -11.73% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.8799 and dropped to $4.10 before settling in for the closing price of $5.20. A 52-week range for TCBP has been $2.81 – $175.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -148.70%. With a float of $0.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $0.56 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 76 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc stocks. The insider ownership of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is 36.62%, while institutional ownership is 12.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 350,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 70,000 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 70,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 70,000 for $5.00, making the entire transaction worth $350,000. This insider now owns 382,963 shares in total.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -686.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -148.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -22.99

Technical Analysis of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.63 million, its volume of 8.69 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.46.

During the past 100 days, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s (TCBP) raw stochastic average was set at 11.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 238.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 143.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.95 in the near term. At $5.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.39.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Key Stats

There are 795K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.09 million. As of now, sales total 2,720 K while income totals -18,670 K. Its latest quarter income was 495 K while its last quarter net income were -3,900 K.