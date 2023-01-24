A look at Cano Health Inc.’s (CANO) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

January 23, 2023, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) trading session started at the price of $1.37, that was -2.90% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.42 and dropped to $1.32 before settling in for the closing price of $1.38. A 52-week range for CANO has been $0.98 – $9.75.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 75.20%. With a float of $170.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $232.31 million.

The firm has a total of 2150 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.29, operating margin of -5.89, and the pretax margin is -7.25.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cano Health Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cano Health Inc. is 11.80%, while institutional ownership is 68.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 2,043,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 300,000 shares at a rate of $6.81, taking the stock ownership to the 314,825 shares.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1.12 while generating a return on equity of -4.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cano Health Inc. (CANO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cano Health Inc., CANO], we can find that recorded value of 7.35 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 10.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Cano Health Inc.’s (CANO) raw stochastic average was set at 4.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 146.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 164.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5264, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.6813. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4000. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4600. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2600. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2000.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Key Stats

There are 494,484K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 643.39 million. As of now, sales total 1,609 M while income totals -18,020 K. Its latest quarter income was 665,030 K while its last quarter net income were -54,230 K.