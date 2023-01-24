A look at Euronav NV’s (EURN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) kicked off on January 23, 2023, at the price of $15.78, up 0.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.975 and dropped to $15.72 before settling in for the closing price of $15.83. Over the past 52 weeks, EURN has traded in a range of $7.91-$21.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 131.50%. With a float of $110.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $201.78 million.

The firm has a total of 3147 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -65.39, operating margin of -73.11, and the pretax margin is -86.28.

Euronav NV (EURN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Euronav NV is 58.76%, while institutional ownership is 29.58%.

Euronav NV (EURN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.44) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -80.71 while generating a return on equity of -15.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 131.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Euronav NV’s (EURN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Euronav NV (EURN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Euronav NV, EURN], we can find that recorded value of 3.24 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Euronav NV’s (EURN) raw stochastic average was set at 37.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.14. The third major resistance level sits at $16.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.54.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.22 billion has total of 201,680K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 445,090 K in contrast with the sum of -338,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 223,540 K and last quarter income was 16,450 K.