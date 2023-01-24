A major move is in the offing as Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) market cap hits 43.67 million

On January 23, 2023, Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) opened at $1.53, higher 18.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.77 and dropped to $1.50 before settling in for the closing price of $1.50. Price fluctuations for AFIB have ranged from $0.48 to $2.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 54.10% at the time writing. With a float of $27.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.36 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 338 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -90.73, operating margin of -671.19, and the pretax margin is -681.71.

Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Acutus Medical Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 42.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03, was worth 34,800. In this transaction Director of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $0.58, taking the stock ownership to the 507,509 shares.

Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.8) by $0.96. This company achieved a net margin of -681.71 while generating a return on equity of -101.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.29 million, its volume of 0.25 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Acutus Medical Inc.’s (AFIB) raw stochastic average was set at 100.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 166.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 131.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9741, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9884. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8600 in the near term. At $1.9500, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4100. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3200.

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) Key Stats

There are currently 28,452K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 43.67 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 17,260 K according to its annual income of -117,680 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,640 K and its income totaled -20,430 K.