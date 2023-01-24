A major move is in the offing as American Express Company (AXP) market cap hits 111.47 billion

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) on January 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $152.00, soaring 1.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $155.06 and dropped to $151.55 before settling in for the closing price of $151.60. Within the past 52 weeks, AXP’s price has moved between $130.65 and $199.55.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 166.10%. With a float of $743.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $748.00 million.

The firm has a total of 64000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.30, operating margin of +26.35, and the pretax margin is +24.48.

American Express Company (AXP) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American Express Company is 0.13%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 2,522,263. In this transaction Vice Chairman of this company sold 16,354 shares at a rate of $154.23, taking the stock ownership to the 99,024 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $149.27, making the entire transaction worth $149,270. This insider now owns 1,000 shares in total.

American Express Company (AXP) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.41) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +18.33 while generating a return on equity of 35.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 166.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to 12.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Trading Performance Indicators

American Express Company (AXP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.95, a number that is poised to hit 2.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Express Company (AXP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Express Company, AXP], we can find that recorded value of 3.45 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.86.

During the past 100 days, American Express Company’s (AXP) raw stochastic average was set at 71.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $151.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $154.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $155.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $157.05. The third major resistance level sits at $159.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $152.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $150.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $148.50.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 111.47 billion based on 747,233K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 43,663 M and income totals 8,060 M. The company made 14,352 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,879 M in sales during its previous quarter.