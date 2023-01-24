A major move is in the offing as RingCentral Inc. (RNG) market cap hits 3.48 billion

On January 23, 2023, RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) opened at $36.48, higher 4.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.32 and dropped to $35.99 before settling in for the closing price of $36.39. Price fluctuations for RNG have ranged from $28.00 to $179.16 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 33.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -338.20% at the time writing. With a float of $84.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3919 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.88, operating margin of -18.92, and the pretax margin is -23.43.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of RingCentral Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 10, was worth 29,189. In this transaction SVP, CAO & General Counsel of this company sold 835 shares at a rate of $34.96, taking the stock ownership to the 193,661 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 945 for $35.42, making the entire transaction worth $33,472. This insider now owns 99,065 shares in total.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.4) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -23.59 while generating a return on equity of -88.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -338.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.40% during the next five years compared to 36.42% growth over the previous five years of trading.

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for RingCentral Inc. (RNG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RingCentral Inc. (RNG)

Looking closely at RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.32 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.04.

During the past 100 days, RingCentral Inc.’s (RNG) raw stochastic average was set at 53.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.79. However, in the short run, RingCentral Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $38.96. Second resistance stands at $39.80. The third major resistance level sits at $41.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.30.

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) Key Stats

There are currently 95,870K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.48 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,595 M according to its annual income of -376,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 509,030 K and its income totaled -284,620 K.