Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A major move is in the offing as The9 Limited (NCTY) market cap hits 38.48 million

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on January 23, 2023, with The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) stock priced at $1.56, up 4.55% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.68 and dropped to $1.56 before settling in for the closing price of $1.54. NCTY’s price has ranged from $0.45 to $5.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 19.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -134.20%. With a float of $24.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.36 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 74 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of The9 Limited is 45.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.30%.

The9 Limited (NCTY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2012, the company reported earnings of -$0.76 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The9 Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.59

Technical Analysis of The9 Limited (NCTY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.19 million, its volume of 1.7 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, The9 Limited’s (NCTY) raw stochastic average was set at 94.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 164.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 117.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7900, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3344. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6733 in the near term. At $1.7367, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4967. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4333.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 38.48 million, the company has a total of 25,360K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 21,320 K while annual income is -64,530 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 26,174 K while its latest quarter income was -167,806 K.

Trading Directions

GSK plc (GSK) plunged -0.06 in the last month: It's impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) on January 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $35.36, plunging -0.06% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Aramark (ARMK) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 6.5 million

Sana Meer -
January 23, 2023, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) trading session started at the price of $45.32, that was -0.46% drop from the session before. During the...
Read more

Last month's performance of 17.00% for Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is certainly impressive

Sana Meer -
On January 23, 2023, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) opened at $39.25, higher 2.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

