Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 15,350 K

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) kicked off on January 23, 2023, at the price of $3.11, up 5.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.24 and dropped to $3.065 before settling in for the closing price of $3.02. Over the past 52 weeks, AKTS has traded in a range of $2.28-$7.13.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 99.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -7.50%. With a float of $54.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.15 million.

In an organization with 205 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -78.11, operating margin of -394.50, and the pretax margin is -397.57.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Akoustis Technologies Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 49.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 6,646. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 2,340 shares at a rate of $2.84, taking the stock ownership to the 505,502 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s CFO sold 1,200 for $2.92, making the entire transaction worth $3,504. This insider now owns 111,758 shares in total.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -384.54 while generating a return on equity of -53.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s (AKTS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.83 million. That was better than the volume of 0.9 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s (AKTS) raw stochastic average was set at 40.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.78. However, in the short run, Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.27. Second resistance stands at $3.34. The third major resistance level sits at $3.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.99. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.92.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 179.07 million has total of 59,009K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,350 K in contrast with the sum of -59,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,570 K and last quarter income was -19,090 K.

Trading Directions

