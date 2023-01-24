American Well Corporation (AMWL) 20 Days SMA touches 15.44%: The odds favor the bear

On January 23, 2023, American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) opened at $3.80, higher 2.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.88 and dropped to $3.691 before settling in for the closing price of $3.79. Price fluctuations for AMWL have ranged from $2.52 to $5.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.10% at the time writing. With a float of $220.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $277.39 million.

The firm has a total of 1035 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.90, operating margin of -71.47, and the pretax margin is -70.82.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Well Corporation is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 54.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 18, was worth 5,145. In this transaction Senior VP, General Counsel of this company sold 1,300 shares at a rate of $3.96, taking the stock ownership to the 750,312 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 17, when Company’s Senior VP, General Counsel sold 100 for $3.95, making the entire transaction worth $395. This insider now owns 751,612 shares in total.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.26) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -69.76 while generating a return on equity of -14.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Well Corporation (AMWL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Well Corporation (AMWL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Well Corporation, AMWL], we can find that recorded value of 1.02 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, American Well Corporation’s (AMWL) raw stochastic average was set at 59.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.00. The third major resistance level sits at $4.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.56.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Key Stats

There are currently 275,410K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 252,790 K according to its annual income of -176,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 69,210 K and its income totaled -70,080 K.