Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) posted a -1.25% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) kicked off on January 23, 2023, at the price of $67.07, up 2.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.62 and dropped to $66.51 before settling in for the closing price of $67.07. Over the past 52 weeks, APO has traded in a range of $45.62-$71.72.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 23.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 16.20%. With a float of $328.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.30 million.

The firm has a total of 2153 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Apollo Global Management Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 56.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 1,297,616. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $64.88, taking the stock ownership to the 431,486 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $56.07, making the entire transaction worth $280,349. This insider now owns 29,737 shares in total.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.02) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.97% during the next five years compared to 28.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Apollo Global Management Inc.’s (APO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.54, a number that is poised to hit 1.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Apollo Global Management Inc., APO], we can find that recorded value of 2.13 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.94.

During the past 100 days, Apollo Global Management Inc.’s (APO) raw stochastic average was set at 95.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.88.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 38.64 billion has total of 572,284K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,952 M in contrast with the sum of 1,838 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 672,850 K and last quarter income was 23,430 K.