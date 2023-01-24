Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) kicked off on January 23, 2023, at the price of $0.14, up 6.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.15 and dropped to $0.13 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. Over the past 52 weeks, AULT has traded in a range of $0.09-$1.11.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 47.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 87.40%. With a float of $308.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $356.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 323 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.47, operating margin of -34.27, and the pretax margin is -45.50.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Ault Alliance Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 7.60%.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -46.15 while generating a return on equity of -17.58.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ault Alliance Inc.’s (AULT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT)

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) saw its 5-day average volume 8.64 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Ault Alliance Inc.’s (AULT) raw stochastic average was set at 26.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1284, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2606. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1526 in the near term. At $0.1611, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1723. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1329, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1217. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1132.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 47.44 million has total of 340,069K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 52,400 K in contrast with the sum of -24,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 49,780 K and last quarter income was -7,270 K.