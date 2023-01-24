Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is -1.00% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On January 23, 2023, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) opened at $2.77, lower -3.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.79 and dropped to $2.69 before settling in for the closing price of $2.82. Price fluctuations for BBD have ranged from $2.40 to $4.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -1.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 46.60% at the time writing. With a float of $5.32 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.32 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 87274 employees.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Banco Bradesco S.A. is 35.30%, while institutional ownership is 17.70%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.41 while generating a return on equity of 15.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.60% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) saw its 5-day average volume 37.87 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 51.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s (BBD) raw stochastic average was set at 12.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.77 in the near term. At $2.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.63. The third support level lies at $2.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Key Stats

There are currently 10,658,488K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 27.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 28,376 M according to its annual income of 4,067 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,900 M and its income totaled 1,114 M.