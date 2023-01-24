Can Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s (AQUA) hike of 10.65% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) on January 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $46.25, soaring 15.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.53 and dropped to $44.82 before settling in for the closing price of $41.03. Within the past 52 weeks, AQUA’s price has moved between $30.44 and $48.05.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 6.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 40.30%. With a float of $120.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.64 million.

In an organization with 4500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.99, operating margin of +7.79, and the pretax margin is +3.99.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Pollution & Treatment Controls industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 3,950,900. In this transaction Director of this company sold 87,641 shares at a rate of $45.08, taking the stock ownership to the 23,765 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s Director sold 37,359 for $45.01, making the entire transaction worth $1,681,402. This insider now owns 23,765 shares in total.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.23) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +4.16 while generating a return on equity of 11.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 96.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) Trading Performance Indicators

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.15 million. That was better than the volume of 1.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.65.

During the past 100 days, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s (AQUA) raw stochastic average was set at 98.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.99. However, in the short run, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $48.27. Second resistance stands at $49.25. The third major resistance level sits at $50.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.83. The third support level lies at $42.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.65 billion based on 121,894K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,737 M and income totals 72,200 K. The company made 504,750 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 41,320 K in sales during its previous quarter.