Can Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s (KMB) drop of -1.90% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On January 23, 2023, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) opened at $135.08, lower -0.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $135.37 and dropped to $133.835 before settling in for the closing price of $135.13. Price fluctuations for KMB have ranged from $108.74 to $144.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 1.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -22.00% at the time writing. With a float of $336.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $337.60 million.

In an organization with 45000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.59, operating margin of +14.68, and the pretax margin is +11.45.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kimberly-Clark Corporation is 0.16%, while institutional ownership is 77.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 5,840,943. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 41,698 shares at a rate of $140.08, taking the stock ownership to the 89,593 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s President, APAC sold 2,069 for $137.17, making the entire transaction worth $283,801. This insider now owns 14,102 shares in total.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.44) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +9.33 while generating a return on equity of 318.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.90% during the next five years compared to -2.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 146.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.27, a number that is poised to hit 1.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.94 million. That was better than the volume of 1.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.22.

During the past 100 days, Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s (KMB) raw stochastic average was set at 80.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 19.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $134.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $130.11. However, in the short run, Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $135.12. Second resistance stands at $136.01. The third major resistance level sits at $136.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $133.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $132.94. The third support level lies at $132.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Key Stats

There are currently 337,492K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 44.31 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,440 M according to its annual income of 1,814 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,053 M and its income totaled 467,000 K.