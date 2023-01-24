Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) last year’s performance of -48.46% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On January 23, 2023, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) opened at $10.64, higher 2.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.83 and dropped to $10.53 before settling in for the closing price of $10.47. Price fluctuations for CCL have ranged from $6.11 to $23.86 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -35.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 35.90% at the time writing. With a float of $1.02 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.19 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 39000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -15.32, operating margin of -35.99, and the pretax margin is -49.97.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Travel Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 50.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 1,175,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $11.76, taking the stock ownership to the 870,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 28, when Company’s President & CEO sold 95,796 for $19.08, making the entire transaction worth $1,827,970. This insider now owns 366,527 shares in total.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/30/2022, the company posted -$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by -$0.44. This company achieved a net margin of -50.07 while generating a return on equity of -63.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

Looking closely at Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL), its last 5-days average volume was 44.88 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 42.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CCL) raw stochastic average was set at 85.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.75. However, in the short run, Carnival Corporation & plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.86. Second resistance stands at $10.99. The third major resistance level sits at $11.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.26.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Key Stats

There are currently 1,112,707K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.86 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,168 M according to its annual income of -6,094 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,839 M and its income totaled -1,598 M.

GSK plc (GSK) plunged -0.06 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) on January 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $35.36, plunging -0.06% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Aramark (ARMK) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 6.5 million

Sana Meer -
January 23, 2023, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) trading session started at the price of $45.32, that was -0.46% drop from the session before. During the...
Read more

Last month’s performance of 17.00% for Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is certainly impressive

Steve Mayer -
On January 23, 2023, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) opened at $39.25, higher 2.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

