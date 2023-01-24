Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) volume exceeds 5.22 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) kicked off on January 23, 2023, at the price of $0.548, up 6.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.565 and dropped to $0.524 before settling in for the closing price of $0.53. Over the past 52 weeks, CENN has traded in a range of $0.26-$3.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -38.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 99.00%. With a float of $161.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 260 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.73, operating margin of -191.89, and the pretax margin is -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Cenntro Electric Group Limited is 38.29%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Looking closely at Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), its last 5-days average volume was 5.18 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s (CENN) raw stochastic average was set at 25.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 129.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5549, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2438. However, in the short run, Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5742. Second resistance stands at $0.5901. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6152. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5332, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5081. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4922.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 140.53 million has total of 261,308K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,580 K in contrast with the sum of -16,420 K annual income.