Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Centene Corporation (CNC) plunged -0.47 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Company News

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) kicked off on January 23, 2023, at the price of $76.39, down -0.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.97 and dropped to $75.55 before settling in for the closing price of $76.15. Over the past 52 weeks, CNC has traded in a range of $73.19-$98.53.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 25.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -26.90%. With a float of $563.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $573.96 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 72500 employees.

Centene Corporation (CNC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Centene Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 29, was worth 829,890. In this transaction EVP, Chief Admin. Officer of this company sold 9,000 shares at a rate of $92.21, taking the stock ownership to the 118,194 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s Director sold 1,200 for $92.77, making the entire transaction worth $111,324. This insider now owns 9,908 shares in total.

Centene Corporation (CNC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.24) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +1.07 while generating a return on equity of 5.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.09% during the next five years compared to 6.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Centene Corporation’s (CNC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centene Corporation (CNC)

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) saw its 5-day average volume 2.95 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.94.

During the past 100 days, Centene Corporation’s (CNC) raw stochastic average was set at 12.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $76.66 in the near term. At $77.52, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $78.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $73.82.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 42.75 billion has total of 566,260K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 125,982 M in contrast with the sum of 1,347 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 35,865 M and last quarter income was 738,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

GSK plc (GSK) plunged -0.06 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Shaun Noe -
GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) on January 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $35.36, plunging -0.06% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Aramark (ARMK) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 6.5 million

Sana Meer -
January 23, 2023, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) trading session started at the price of $45.32, that was -0.46% drop from the session before. During the...
Read more

Last month’s performance of 17.00% for Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is certainly impressive

Shaun Noe -
On January 23, 2023, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) opened at $39.25, higher 2.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.