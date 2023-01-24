Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) soared 1.45 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On January 23, 2023, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) opened at $1.39, higher 1.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.40 and dropped to $1.30 before settling in for the closing price of $1.38. Price fluctuations for CTXR have ranged from $0.77 to $2.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -2.10% at the time writing. With a float of $133.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.15 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 21 employees.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -28.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) saw its 5-day average volume 2.77 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CTXR) raw stochastic average was set at 88.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0760, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0824. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4333 in the near term. At $1.4667, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2667. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2333.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Key Stats

There are currently 146,211K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 207.66 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -33,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -7,991 K.