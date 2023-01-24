Search
Steve Mayer
Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.57 million

On January 23, 2023, Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DGHI) opened at $1.11, higher 27.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.36 and dropped to $1.10 before settling in for the closing price of $1.03. Price fluctuations for DGHI have ranged from $0.31 to $4.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 102.90% at the time writing. With a float of $22.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.76 million.

The firm has a total of 13 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.60, operating margin of +1.94, and the pretax margin is +10.38.

Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Digihost Technology Inc. is 18.16%, while institutional ownership is 6.29%.

Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +1.16 while generating a return on equity of 0.71.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DGHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.68

Technical Analysis of Digihost Technology Inc. (DGHI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Digihost Technology Inc., DGHI], we can find that recorded value of 0.5 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Digihost Technology Inc.’s (DGHI) raw stochastic average was set at 90.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 170.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 130.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6058, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1711. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4133. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5167. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9967. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8933.

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DGHI) Key Stats

There are currently 27,988K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 52.15 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 24,950 K according to its annual income of 290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,740 K and its income totaled -1,680 K.

