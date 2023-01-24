Edison International (EIX) posted a -1.72% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On January 23, 2023, Edison International (NYSE: EIX) opened at $66.71, higher 0.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.175 and dropped to $66.64 before settling in for the closing price of $66.73. Price fluctuations for EIX have ranged from $54.45 to $73.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.10% at the time writing. With a float of $381.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $382.00 million.

The firm has a total of 13003 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.50, operating margin of +18.92, and the pretax margin is +5.29.

Edison International (EIX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Edison International is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 90.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 7,692. In this transaction Director of this company bought 111 shares at a rate of $69.30, taking the stock ownership to the 6,178 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s Director bought 155 for $67.18, making the entire transaction worth $10,413. This insider now owns 6,011 shares in total.

Edison International (EIX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.92) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.49 while generating a return on equity of 5.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.40% during the next five years compared to -12.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Edison International (EIX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.89, a number that is poised to hit 1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edison International (EIX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Edison International, EIX], we can find that recorded value of 2.2 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.62.

During the past 100 days, Edison International’s (EIX) raw stochastic average was set at 75.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $67.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $68.82. The third major resistance level sits at $69.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $64.85.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Key Stats

There are currently 381,875K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 25.19 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,905 M according to its annual income of 925,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,228 M and its income totaled -74,000 K.