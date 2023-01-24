Search
Equinor ASA (EQNR) with a beta value of 1.01 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) kicked off on January 23, 2023, at the price of $31.23, down -0.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.59 and dropped to $31.00 before settling in for the closing price of $31.31. Over the past 52 weeks, EQNR has traded in a range of $25.76-$41.00.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 256.20%. With a float of $909.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.15 billion.

The firm has a total of 21126 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.79, operating margin of +35.90, and the pretax margin is +35.68.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of Equinor ASA is 67.30%, while institutional ownership is 5.50%.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $1.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.63) by $0.67. This company achieved a net margin of +9.75 while generating a return on equity of 23.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 256.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.80% during the next five years compared to 37.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Equinor ASA’s (EQNR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.58 and is forecasted to reach 6.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Equinor ASA, EQNR], we can find that recorded value of 3.25 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Equinor ASA’s (EQNR) raw stochastic average was set at 7.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $31.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $31.81. The third major resistance level sits at $32.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.27.

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 96.79 billion has total of 3,246,250K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 90,924 M in contrast with the sum of 8,562 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 43,633 M and last quarter income was 9,384 M.

